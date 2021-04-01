Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home Editorial

Government's 18-point directive a delayed response, confusing

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Government's 18-point directive a delayed response, confusing

Government's 18-point directive a delayed response, confusing

With daily infection cases crossing the 5,000 mark and over 40 deaths for the last couple of days, it is time for the government to reassess the decision for imposing a lockdown in the Covid hotspots in Dhaka and Chattogram. Most importantly, the 18-point directive that the government issued last Monday to control the rapid surge in C-19 cases is not only a delayed response but also lacks clarity.

The government's 18 - point directive including restrictions on social gatherings and extension of closure of educational institutions was to come with immediate effect from Tuesday. The response from the people's end has been unenthusiastic. Also we notice lack of clarity in the 18-points directive since there is no list of the hotspot areas.

According to a health directorate source, the government has merely classified Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram as "high risk" zones. Four districts - Rangamati, Rajshahi, Rajbari and Narsingdi have been classified as "medium risk" zones and 27 more as "low risk" zones.

The question, however, whatever the zone a city or a district falls under - how would the directives be implemented - will it target only the hotspots or an entire city or district?

Moreover, it has been mentioned clearly in the set of directives that gatherings must be at a limited scale at entertainment venues and tourist destinations. Holding all types of fairs and exhibitions has been discouraged.

It is confusing, while the government has banned mass gatherings, the Sadarghat launch terminal in the capital, book fair venues, and tourist spots in Cox's Bazar, Rangamati and other areas have been kept open. Transmission will not decline in this way, it will only keep rising. Even more confusing, there is no action plan on how to implement the directives which may well end up in a pandemonium.

We call on to impose a full lockdown, from right now in Dhaka and Chattogram cities with some exemptions only to continue economic activities. And the first and foremost task would be to conduct massive number of daily tests to isolate Covid positive patients. Otherwise, the infected ones will keep spreading the virus.

Law enforcers must be immediately engaged with medical and volunteer front liners. People without facemasks must be penalized.  Mobile courts and campaigns to enforce health safety guidelines must jump into action without delay.

The government should have learnt the lessons from last year's incompetent handling of the pandemic outbreak. As expected, we seem to be back to square-one, failing to respond to the recent surging of C-19 cases.
Act now.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Government's 18-point directive a delayed response, confusing
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Cheers to BD-India 50 years of bond
US role in durable solution to Rohingya crisis
Killing spree in Myanmar worries us
Bangladesh at fifty
Bright prospects of  Bangladesh-Bhutan cooperation
Boosting ties with Nepal


Latest News
Japan business confidence rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country
Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat
UN envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
TCB raises soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre ahead of Ramadan
Maleque seeks further steps against transmission
Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more
Leaders Summit on Climate: Kerry due Apr 9 to invite PM Hasina
Railway to suspend sale of tickets from April 11
Most Read News
Quader Mirza announces resignation from AL
Bangladesh reports highest 52 deaths from COVID-19 in a day
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
Dhaka was my fate!
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
'Ekushey Book Fair' duration curtailed
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft