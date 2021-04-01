

Government's 18-point directive a delayed response, confusing



The government's 18 - point directive including restrictions on social gatherings and extension of closure of educational institutions was to come with immediate effect from Tuesday. The response from the people's end has been unenthusiastic. Also we notice lack of clarity in the 18-points directive since there is no list of the hotspot areas.



According to a health directorate source, the government has merely classified Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram as "high risk" zones. Four districts - Rangamati, Rajshahi, Rajbari and Narsingdi have been classified as "medium risk" zones and 27 more as "low risk" zones.



The question, however, whatever the zone a city or a district falls under - how would the directives be implemented - will it target only the hotspots or an entire city or district?



Moreover, it has been mentioned clearly in the set of directives that gatherings must be at a limited scale at entertainment venues and tourist destinations. Holding all types of fairs and exhibitions has been discouraged.



It is confusing, while the government has banned mass gatherings, the Sadarghat launch terminal in the capital, book fair venues, and tourist spots in Cox's Bazar, Rangamati and other areas have been kept open. Transmission will not decline in this way, it will only keep rising. Even more confusing, there is no action plan on how to implement the directives which may well end up in a pandemonium.



We call on to impose a full lockdown, from right now in Dhaka and Chattogram cities with some exemptions only to continue economic activities. And the first and foremost task would be to conduct massive number of daily tests to isolate Covid positive patients. Otherwise, the infected ones will keep spreading the virus.



Law enforcers must be immediately engaged with medical and volunteer front liners. People without facemasks must be penalized. Mobile courts and campaigns to enforce health safety guidelines must jump into action without delay.



The government should have learnt the lessons from last year's incompetent handling of the pandemic outbreak. As expected, we seem to be back to square-one, failing to respond to the recent surging of C-19 cases.

