Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 10:00 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Rehabilitate mentally challenged people

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir
Nearly all parts of the country, including the capital, under the open sky, in various stations, sidewalks and parks innumerable unfortunate rootless people are living an insecure life. Many of them are mentally unbalanced. These mentally challenged people do not get much proximity to the human part of the society. Often they are standing in the middle of a busy road, which increases the risk of road accidents. Moreover, many of them walk around naked, creating embarrassing situations for pedestrians and children.

On the other hand, mentally imbalanced people are often subjected to cruel treatment by inhumane people. In many cases, women are sexually exploited and give birth to fatherless children. Occasionally such incidents cause quite a stir through news and social media. Although some voluntary organizations and people with human values stand by them, government initiatives are needed to end their ultimate inhumane living. Ensuring their rehabilitation and medical care can create opportunities for them to recover and return to normal life.   

Moreover, those who have been separated from their families can also get back their loved ones through these rehabilitation centres. After all, there is no substitute for rehabilitating the mentally disturbed to prevent various unpleasant events and unforeseen circumstances.

Abu Faruk
Sadar, Bandarban



