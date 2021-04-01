Giving homes to the homeless

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is unique in the world, has taken another milestone program in the world ahead of the birth centenary of the father of the nation. "No one will be homeless in the Mujib Year" - this initiative of the Prime Minister will make it possible to ensure shelter for all. Through this, Bangladesh's progress in the Global Human Development Index will be possible by improving the living standards of the people of Bangladesh. The successful implementation of 'No One will be Left Behind', the core theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will enable inclusive development by providing housing to the most vulnerable, poor, landless and homeless people in the society. Undoubtedly, significance of the landmark initiative of the Prime Minister is immense in the context of the world.



Providing housing to the poor and homeless people will play a major role in improving their quality of life as the guarantee of home drives people's improved life. Through this they become interested in work, emphasize on education, gain social status and above all become accustomed to a better life. As a result, in the long run, it will be possible to improve the living standards and socio-economic development of the people, which is a rare example in the whole world.



According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Human Development Index (HDI) is an indicator that reflects the overall picture of a country's overall development. HDI does not only include economic activities; rather it is a collective reflection of the multidimensional development of people's living standards, health, education and per capita income through the Human Development Index. HDI is calculated on the basis of the geometric mean of these three indicators--life expectancy, education and GNI per capita. According to UNDP statistics in 2020, Bangladesh is the 133rd country in the world in the HDI index, which is two steps higher than last year.



The development of Bangladesh in this index in 2021 is inevitable on the golden jubilee of independence through the innovative great initiative by the Prime Minister. Homeless people are made interested in work by providing houses and they can gradually build themselves as skilled and qualified human resources through work. In today's developed countries of the world, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and other European countries attach utmost importance to human resource development. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, steps have been taken to give the right to housing and social recognition to the most important issue in the early stages of human resource development. As a result, in the long run human resource development i.e. development of HDI will be possible.



Homeless people are being given social recognition by providing houses and they are being included in the advanced sections of the society. As a result, Goal 08 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focuses on 'Decent Work and Economic Growth' will be possible. Immediately after independence, the poverty rate in Bangladesh was around 70%, while on the eve of the golden jubilee of independence, the poverty rate fell below 20% in the fiscal year 2018-19. In the wake of the Covid-19 global epidemic, Bangladesh, like the rest of the world, is witnessing a slight increase in the poverty rate, but under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Bangladesh is making a concerted effort to turn around. And after food and clothing, the most important human right is the right to housing. Article 7 (a) (ii) of the ICESCR 1966 (International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights) calls for ensuring safe housing for all. Although Bangladesh is a developing country, it is making strong efforts to provide all the rights to the people like the Welfare State.



In conclusion , it can be said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been recognized all over the world as a role model for development. With the visionary decision of the Prime Minister ahead of the Mujib Year, soon no one will be homeless in Bangladesh and will play a unique role in the Human Development Index and human development in the long run. Undoubtedly, this groundbreaking initiative of the Prime Minister is an extraordinary example to be followed all over the world.

The writer is a Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Khulna











