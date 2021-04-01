

Modi’s Bangladesh visit and the future of Hefazat



Through a two-day visit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi resumed his international travels during the long-happened pandemic. On the tour, he was very relaxed and hopeful of leading his political policy in action. But, a large number of people did not welcome Modi for a dozen of constancies, including border killing by BSF, Muslim torture in India, Islamophobia cultivated by his party BJP, and many more.



As a result, protests in different groups erupted across the country. It had been whispering since the decision of Modi's Bangladesh visit to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year, although it was cancelled at the last minute. Since the protest's inception this time, internet services were minimised in several places, especially in Dhaka and Chittagong, as the revolt was increased through social media.



After the strike ended on Sunday evening, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary-General Nurul Islam confirmed that at least 17 Hefazat activists were killed since Friday in police action: of them, 12 in Brahmanbaria, four in Chittagong, and one in Dhaka. Therefore, to conclude the issue with the give and take, Bangladesh has achieved 109 ambulances, 12 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, and some MoUs at the price of 17 lives. Who is actually liable for this: Hefazat or the government?



Hefazat could be more peaceful as Upazila Parishads, Thana Bhabans, government land offices, police outposts, railway stations, houses of political personalities, press clubs and many other points got damaged somewhere in the country. Sometimes, students were misused in the protest as they are too young to understand what is actually going on. This time, blocking many roads and reciting Qur'an over there might have been marked as the misapplication of the Holy Qur'an and Islam.



On the other hand, the government could be more responsible too. Just to welcome another country's Prime Minister, the government had been so violent in some places. As a result, more than a dozen people had been killed by gunshots. If the police could allow them to protest peacefully, it would not affect Modi's visit in such an extreme manner; instead, it would have been an advantage for the government to play the role of democracy.



In my opinion, both Hefazat and the police cannot ignore the blame for the unexpected loss as they belong to the running party in a supportive mood. As their political ideology and liabilities meet in the same point, why would ordinary people have to worry about the current hazardous incitements? They could have a discussion to solve the issue earlier as they are allies. A group of people would not have to die unnecessarily.



Sometimes it is said that the Hefazat misuses the religion. A large part of the ruling party believes that the Hefazat and Awami League should not work with each other - that is, the Awami League is enough to work smoothly without the support of Hefazat. On the other hand, another group from the party has never been on that thinking; rather, they are silent and want to continue their relationship with Hefazat. Isn't a group of people from the Awami League using the religion too?



This anti-Modi movement has become a strong rival in collaboration with the Students' Rights Council, led by Nurul Haque Nur - he brought out a procession on Thursday morning. Their youth wing Juba Adhikar Parishad joined too. They also claimed that one of their supporters had died too; many were injured in the police action. Therefore, their leader urged the people to raise their voices against what he called the fascist government and Indian aggression. He commented, "Modi has the blood of the masses, especially the Muslims, in his hands".



This time BNP's involvement did not come out publicly in that manner, but it was possible that their activists silently joined the protest in many ways. Sometimes, they tried to bring their protest on stage but couldn't do so, as most of their leaders were either jailed or hid in different holes. With the Students' Rights Council, they tried to collaborate but were not successful in many cases.



Further confusion came when Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal wanted to take an uncompromising stand to protect the people's lives and property; simultaneously, the Chhatra League and Jubo League are still found in the field to burn Hefazat's anger into a blast. Into one day's strike, Hefazat activists blocked many roads, set fire to many vehicles, and vandalised many more. They also clashed with the police and BGB. This happened after a long time. Isn't the government putting itself into new trouble?



The argument might proceed, but the loss we had will create some future intricacies. Hefazat will rethink their associations with the Awami League and in the same way, the Awami League will lament for their collaboration with Hefazat. This is what happens in politics, but its reflection does not allow common people to be relaxed. Therefore, it's high time to end the clashes during the celebration of glorious independence.

The writer is a freelance contributor who writes on contemporary issues, education, and literature





