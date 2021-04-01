

Dr Sharfuddin new BSMMU VC

He is currently serving as chairman of Community Ophthalmology Department of the BSMMU. The order has been issued in public interest that will take immediate effect, it added. Earlier, Dr Sharfuddin served as pro-VC of BSMMU. He was also general secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association. Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed has been made Vice-Chancellor (VC) Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). A gazette notification was issued in this regard on Monday. President and Chancellor of BSMMU, Abdul Hamid made the appointment for the next three years.