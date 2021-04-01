Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 9:59 AM
Discussion on Golden Jubilee of Independence at CUET

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: Bangabandhu Parishad of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) organised a discussion virtually on Tuesday, marking the Golden Jubilee of Independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury MP was present as chief guest while CUET Vice-Chancellor M Rafiqul Alam spoke at the function as special guest.
Premier University VC Prof Dr Anupam Sen was the chief speaker.
Convener of CUET Bangabandhu Parishad Prof Dr Jamal Uddin Ahmed presided over the function.


