Four killed in Ctg road accident

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: Four people were killed when a truck rammed a CNG run auto-rickshaw on Chatogram-Kaptai road at Goschi Nayahat in Raozan upazila of Chattogram district early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohamamd Shahjahan, 33, son of Abul Kalam of Rangunia upaizla, Mohammad Siraj, 55, son of Delu Majhi of Hatiya upazila in Noakhali district, Morshed, son of Shah Alam and Mohammad Idris, 40 of Chattogram city.

The accident occurred around 3 am when the sand-laden Chattogram-bound truck hit the Rangunia-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving four people dead on the spot, said in-charge of Noapara police camp Humayun Kabir.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed in and recovered the bodies. -UNB



