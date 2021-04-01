Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home News

Four killed in Ctg road accident

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: Four people were killed when a truck rammed a CNG run auto-rickshaw on Chatogram-Kaptai road at Goschi Nayahat in Raozan upazila of Chattogram district early Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Mohamamd Shahjahan, 33, son of Abul Kalam of Rangunia upaizla, Mohammad Siraj, 55, son of Delu Majhi of Hatiya upazila in Noakhali district, Morshed, son of Shah Alam and Mohammad Idris, 40 of Chattogram city.
The accident occurred around 3 am when the sand-laden Chattogram-bound truck hit the Rangunia-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving four people dead on the spot, said in-charge of Noapara police camp Humayun Kabir.
On information, a firefighting unit rushed in and recovered the bodies.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Sharfuddin new BSMMU VC
Discussion on Golden Jubilee of Independence at CUET
Four killed in Ctg road accident
500 schools to get ‘Mujib’ graphic novel
Saiful Islam new head of JnU PR Department
Muniria Juba Tabligue Committe Bangladesh organised a Milad Mahfil
BTCL holds discussion on Independence Day
Youths want to see equal rights-laws for all gender: Survey


Latest News
Japan business confidence rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country
Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat
UN envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
TCB raises soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre ahead of Ramadan
Maleque seeks further steps against transmission
Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more
Leaders Summit on Climate: Kerry due Apr 9 to invite PM Hasina
Railway to suspend sale of tickets from April 11
Most Read News
Quader Mirza announces resignation from AL
Bangladesh reports highest 52 deaths from COVID-19 in a day
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
Dhaka was my fate!
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
'Ekushey Book Fair' duration curtailed
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft