500 schools to get ‘Mujib’ graphic novel

To spread the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the students, bKash will distribute 20,000 copies of graphic novel 'Mujib' in 500 Bangla and English medium schools across the country this year.

The mobile financial service provider has taken this initiative to mark Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Under the patronisation of bKash, graphic novel 'Mujib', published by Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'), will be distributed in schools by Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), an organisation well-known for enlightening minds.

bKash will expand the programme with support of BSK to more schools along with the existing ones after the publication of next editions of the graphic novel. Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed, the founder of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, inaugurated the project by handing over the books to the school representatives at BSK Auditorium on Wednesday.

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Arif Khan, trustee of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash were present on the occasion. -UNB







