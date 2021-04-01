Body recovered from Gazipur Safari Park

SHERPUR, GAZIPUR, Mar 31: Police recovered the body of a man from inside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in the district on Tuesday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known.

Acting Supervisor of the park Tabibur Rahman said, one village police Md Sarwar spotted the body in Indrapur area of the park and informed him.

Sreepur Police Station SI Md Amzad Sheikh said the body was recovered around 9 am and sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital morgue.

A belt and yellow shirt were fastened around his neck and the mouth was covered with tapes.

It is suspected that miscreants strangled him and left the body there.