Five murdered in five districts

Five people including two women were murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Thakurgaon, Noakhali, Natore, Gazipur and Rajshahi, in four days.

THAKURGAON: An elderly woman was killed by her daughter-in-law in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mahirul alias Toli Begum, 75, wife of Mahir Uddin, a resident of Choto Nuntor Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

She had been paralysed for long.

Local sources said an altercation took place in between the deceased's daughter-in-law Delwara, wife of Masiruddin alias Tenku, and Toli Begum on Monday night over family issues.

As a sequel to it, Delwara hit her mother-in-law with a stick, leaving her injured.

On Tuesday morning, she was found dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankail Police Station (PS) SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

NOAKHALI: A Juba League man was beaten to death at Kashimpur area of Sadar municipality on Monday night.

Family alleged Mohammad Ali Monu, 32, an activist of municipality unit Juba League, was murdered over land dispute.

Ahmed Ali, brother of the deceased, their uncle Iqbal Hossain and his accomplishes Shahadat Hossain and Liton Das called Monu out of the mosque after Esha prayers and took him at a shop. They beat up Monu there indiscriminately with an iron rod and hammer, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing the news, the family rushed to the scene and took Monu to Noakhali General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's mother Shahida Begum said they were at loggerheads with Iqbal over land. Following the issue, Iqbal and his associates killed Monu, she alleged.

Sudharam Model PS OC Shahed Uddin said the body was sent to the hospital morgue.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: An elderly man was hacked to death over land dispute in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Bablu Shikder, 72, son of late Dudu Shikder, was a resident of Nawpara Village under Chapila Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Bablu Shikder had a land dispute with Anwar and Aynal, sons of Kefatullah of the area, for long.

As a sequel to it, Anwar and Aynal attacked on Bablu Shikder in front of his house at around 9:30pm and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this connection and police are trying to arrest the accused.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A housewife was beaten to death by her husband in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Sweety, 24, was the wife of Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Dhamlai Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Sweety was planning to see a doctor. Following this, an altercation took place in between the couple as Abdus Sobhan could not agree to give her money. As a sequel to it, Sobhan started beating Sweety mercilessly on Saturday, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rushed her to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where she died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment.

Sreepur PS OC Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed by his younger brother in the city early Saturday.

Deceased Sakib Hossain was a resident of Harupur Baganbari area in the city.

Kashiadanga PS OC SM Masud Parvez said Sakib and his younger brother both were in love with a girl in the area.

As a sequel to it, Shimul Hossain slaughtered his elder brother at early hours.

Being informed, police recovered the throat-slit body of Sakib from the house in the morning and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Simul and a murder case was filed against him with the PS in this connection, the OC added.





