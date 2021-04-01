Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021
Home Countryside

103 illegal structures demolished in Feni

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

FENI, Mar 31: A total of 103 illegal establishments have been demolished in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Feni Water Development Board (WDB) conducted the demolition drive in Nabiullah Bazar under Charchandia Union in the upazila at noon.
Sonagazi Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Zakir led the drive.
He said many illegal establishments had been set up in the area for long.
As the owners did not remove their establishments even after getting notice from the administration, the drive was conducted.
Feni WDB Engineer Md Nurunnabi confirmed the drive, adding that WDB took an initiative to remove illegal establishments on 66 canals and rivers in the district.


