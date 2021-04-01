Video
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 dists

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Seven people including two women were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Thakurgaon, Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur, recently.  
THAKURGAON: Police arrested a man with 50 bottles of phensedyl in Haripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Alamgir, 32, son of Nuhu Mohammad, a resident of Hatpukur Kaderpara Village under Gedura Union in the upazila.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hatpukur Kaderpara area at around 11pm and arrested Alamgir with the phensedyl.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haripur Police Station (PS) SM Aurangazeb confirmed the incident, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ: Two people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Karimganj upazilas of the district in two days.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man with 2kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila on March 24.
The arrested person is Md Akash, 18, son of late Haris Mia, a resident of Poniot Village in Sadar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bara Bazar area in at night and arrested Akash with the hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.
Earlier, RAB members, in another drive, arrested a man with 185 yaba tablets in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrested person is Md Sujat Mia, 34, son of Sultan Mia, a resident of Bhatia Gangpar Village in the upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Amlitala Bazar area in the afternoon and arrested with Sujat with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS in this connection, the official added.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple with hemp in Akhaura Upazila of the district on March 22.
The arrested persons are Swapon Chowdhury, 40, son of Rokon Chowdhury of Ramadhnagar Village under Uttar Union in the upazila, and his wife Ity Begum, 27.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Azampur Rail Crossing area at night and arrested the couple with 1kg 200gm of hemp from a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.
The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading during primary interrogation.
CHANDPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a Chakma couple with 2,900 yaba tablets in the district town March 22.
The arrested persons are Suki Aung Chakma and his wife Gandhi Chakma, residents of Amtali area under Whykong Union in Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar. They came to Chandpur Town at night to deliver a consignment of yaba tablets to their clients.
DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Baburhat-Matlab Road area in the town at around 10:30pm and arrested the couple.
The couple was, later, taken to Belview Hospital in the town where the yaba tablets were recovered.


