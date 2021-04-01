Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Four people were killed and 26 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bogura, Sirajganj and Faridpur, recently.
BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.
Local sources said a bus ran over him in Station Road area of the district town at around 6am, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Shariful confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A truck driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in the district on Sunday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Deputy Assistant Director of Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Manzur Rahman said two trucks were collided head-on in Chandaikona area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 3am, which left one of truck drivers dead on the spot and a helper injured.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed there, recovered the body and took the injured to a local hospital, the official added.  
FARIDPUR: Two persons were killed and 25 others injured as a passenger bus hit a roadside tree at Madhuppur area in Bhanga Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Akter Hossain who hailed from Jhalakathi and Idris Ali, from Munshiganj District.
Local sources said a Barishal-bound passenger bus of 'GM Paribahan' from Benapole hit the roadside tree on Faridpur-Barishal Highway at around 1am after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving two people dead on the spot, including the bus supervisor, and 25 passengers injured.
Bus driver Sattar and his assistant Al Amin were rushed to Barishal Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Highway PS Omar Faroque confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body recovered from Gazipur Safari Park
Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque inaugurating newly constructed Nandigram
The photo shows illegal structures being demolished by WDB
Five murdered in five districts
103 illegal structures demolished in Feni
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 dists
Four killed in road mishaps in three districts
2 electrocuted in two dists


Latest News
Japan business confidence rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country
Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat
UN envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
TCB raises soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre ahead of Ramadan
Maleque seeks further steps against transmission
Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more
Leaders Summit on Climate: Kerry due Apr 9 to invite PM Hasina
Railway to suspend sale of tickets from April 11
Most Read News
Quader Mirza announces resignation from AL
Bangladesh reports highest 52 deaths from COVID-19 in a day
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
Dhaka was my fate!
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
'Ekushey Book Fair' duration curtailed
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft