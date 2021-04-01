Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Four people were killed and 26 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bogura, Sirajganj and Faridpur, recently.

BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a bus ran over him in Station Road area of the district town at around 6am, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Shariful confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A truck driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Deputy Assistant Director of Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Manzur Rahman said two trucks were collided head-on in Chandaikona area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 3am, which left one of truck drivers dead on the spot and a helper injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed there, recovered the body and took the injured to a local hospital, the official added.

FARIDPUR: Two persons were killed and 25 others injured as a passenger bus hit a roadside tree at Madhuppur area in Bhanga Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Akter Hossain who hailed from Jhalakathi and Idris Ali, from Munshiganj District.

Local sources said a Barishal-bound passenger bus of 'GM Paribahan' from Benapole hit the roadside tree on Faridpur-Barishal Highway at around 1am after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving two people dead on the spot, including the bus supervisor, and 25 passengers injured.

Bus driver Sattar and his assistant Al Amin were rushed to Barishal Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Highway PS Omar Faroque confirmed the matter.







