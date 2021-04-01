2 electrocuted in two dists

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Pirojpur, in two days.

THAKURGAON: A young man was electrocuted in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Naimul, son of Abu Samad, a resident of Raipur Gramdangi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Naimul came in contact with a live electric wire while irrigating at his paddy field in the area in the evening, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Firoz Alam confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A day-labourer was electrocuted in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Rubel, 22, a resident of Kamerkhali Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rubel came in contact with a live electric wire, while he was coming down from a coconut tree in the area, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Nesarabad Police Station Abir Mohammad Hossain confirmed the incident.







