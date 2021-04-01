Farmers frustrated over low price



The photo shows potatoes being harvested from a land in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, this year there have been bumper production of potato in this upazila of Kurigram District. The growers are delighted to get the huge production.

A recent visit found farmers passing busy time in lifting potatoes in vast farms in different areas of the upazila.

According to upazila agriculture office sources and farmers, per bigha production of Astarix and Rosagol species of potato is 100 to 110 maunds; per bigha cultivation cost is Tk 30,000 to 40,000.

At present, per maund potato is selling at Tk 300 to Tk 400.

This pricing rate is not matching to adjusting the farming cost. So, growers are counting losses.

Many are selling their new produces at the cheap rate to pay labour wage, loan and other cost.

Some are keeping their produce in cold storage as seed to get profitable price later.

Farmer Mondol Ali, 50, of Purbofulmoti Village in the upazila said, under a burden of Tk 50,000 loan, he has cultivated potato on two bighas taking advice from the upazila agriculture office. His farming cost stands at Tk 80,000 including that of seed and medicine.

His potato production has been good. But he is in tension for the cheap price. "I am selling my new potatoes at Tk 350 per maund in a compelling situation to pay back loan," he mentioned.

He said, he will store his produce in cold storage if the price does not go up.

Farmer Md Toyeb Ali, 55, at Nawdanga Union said, he has cultivated potato on about 23 bighas taking advice from the upazila agriculture office.

We do not count losses if the government creates scope to export potatoes to foreign countries, he further said.

Many farmers including Tapan Kumar Ray of Balatari Village said, they have invested their hard labour in potato farming; production has been well too.

Farmers said, they have taken lease of lands to cultivate potato hoping good profit.

If potato prices don't increase, hundreds of farmers will be losers, they added.

They further said, the government is their only shelter; farmers would not count losses if potato prices would be increased by the government.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahabubur Rashid said, potatoes have been cultivated on 1,080 hectares of land in the upazila taking all-out cooperation from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), which is double than that of the last year.

The production has also increased by 15 per cent to 20 per cent compared to the last year's.

The increased production has been promoted by the favourable weather, he explained.

He mentioned, due to coronavirus pandemic, food crisis has created worldwide. That is why, the potato price has been lower a bit.

He further said, the DAE is trying to process exporting of potato to foreign countries to help farmers recoup losses.

"We are expecting price hike of potatoes soon and they will get good returns", he maintained.







