MANDA, NAOGAON, Mar 31: Manda Press Club formed a 13-member Executive Committee on Tuesday for two-year term.

Abbas Ali and Apel Mahmud have been made president and general secretary (GS) respectively of the club. The other office-bearers are: vice-presidents- Abdul Majid, Bulbul Ahmed and ABM Habibur Rahman, joint GSs- Raihan Ali and Mofazzal Bidyut, treasurer- Sultan Ahmed, office secretary- Rawshan Alam, and publicity secretary- Wasim Raju.