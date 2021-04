BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Mar 31: A touchstone idol of Lord Vishnu was recovered from Bagmara Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

On information that an idol was found while digging a pond in Aloknagar Village, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station Mushtaq Ahmed along with his force went there in the afternoon and recovered the idol.

It will be sent to Paharpur Bouddha Bihar Museum after completion of procedure, the OC said.