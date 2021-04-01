‘Unite against BJP’s authoritarian rule’

NEW DELHI, Mar 31: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to senior opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal, urging them to join hands for a "united and effective" struggle against the BJP's "assaults" on democracy.

In her letter, Mamata listed seven points to highlight how the BJP has been allegedly creating issues in states ruled by opposition leaders. Mamata said the BJP wants to make it impossible for non-BJP parties to exercise their constitutional rights and freedoms. "It wants to dilute the powers of state governments and downgrade them to mere municipalities. In short, it wants to establish a 'one-party authoritarian' rule in the country," she wrote.

In a fervent appeal to the opposition leaders, The TMC chief said that time has come for a "united and effective struggle" against the BJP's "attacks" on democracy and Constitution.

Starting with the controversial new law that gives more powers to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, the Centre's representative, compared to the city's elected government, Mamata presented seven instances of what she called the BJP's "assaults" on democracy and cooperative federalism.

West Bengal, Assam assembly elections of second phase are set to take place on April 1. Elections in the states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and union territory Puducherry are a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity amid a raging protest by farmers against new agricultural laws that have sparked outcry at home and abroad.

Facebook Inc said it was taking steps to combat hate speech and misinformation in India as the world's biggest democracy started its months-long multi-phase elections in four big states.

"We recognize that there are certain types of content, such as hate speech, that could lead to imminent, offline harm," the social networking giant said in a blog post dated March 30.

India is Facebook's biggest market by users. Its WhatsApp chat service is among the most popular in the country, counting around 500 million users alone. Facebook has been under fire globally for alleged lapses in controlling hate speech. In the United States, the social media giant put a months-long freeze on political, electoral and social ads to crack down on misinformation and abuses around the Nov. 3 presidential elections.

In India, the company's top lobbyist quit last year after a Wall Street Journal report suggested the way the social media network regulated political content in the country favoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

Opposition parties questioned the company's policy following the report, but the Menlo Park, California-based company maintained it "remains committed to be an open and transparent platform."

"To decrease the risk of problematic content going viral in these states and potentially inciting violence ahead of or during the election, we will significantly reduce the distribution of content that our proactive detection technology identifies as likely hate speech or violence and incitement," Facebook said. -REUTERS