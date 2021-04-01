Video
China slams WHO theory; Pandemic harms gender parity

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BEIJING, Mar 31: China on Wednesday slammed "unethical" critics as it faced mounting pressure over origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, after the World Health Organization chief revived the theory that the coronavirus may have leaked from a Chinese lab.
WHO-backed experts had judged it "extremely unlikely" that the virus was leaked from a Chinese lab after a politically sensitive mission to the ground-zero city of Wuhan, but the UN body's boss stressed Tuesday that "all hypotheses are open" and "warrant complete and further   studies".
The United States also led a chorus of concern over the findings, with China riled by swirling accusations that it failed to give proper access and data to the investigators. "This practice of politicising the search for the origins of the virus is extremely unethical," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing, stressing that full access was granted to the Wuhan lab.
In addition to the economic devastation, the pandemic has also rolled back years of progress towards gender equality, according to a report released Wednesday. Studies have shown that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women, who have lost jobs at a higher rate than men, and had to take on much more of the extra childcare burden when schools closed, according to the World Economic Forum's annual Global Gender Gap Report.    -AFP


