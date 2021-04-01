Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021
Suu Kyi ‘healthy’, as US orders non-essential staff to leave

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

YANGON, Mar 31: Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in good health in a video meeting on Wednesday, one of her lawyers said, as the United States ordered its non-essential embassy staff to leave after weeks of violence over a Feb. 1 coup.
The detained Nobel laureate, who has been held in custody since the military seized power, had wanted to meet lawyers in person and did not agree to a wide discussion by video in the presence of police, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters by telephone.
"Amay looks healthy, her complexion is good," Min Min Soe said, using an affectionate term meaning "mother" to refer to Suu Kyi. Only the legal cases against her filed since the coup were discussed during the video conference, the lawyer said.
Suu Kyi, 75, was arrested the same day the military seized power and faces charges that include illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.
The military has also accused her of bribery in two recent news conferences. Her lawyers say the charges were trumped up and dismissed the accusation of bribery as a joke.
The next hearing in her case is on Thursday. The military seized power saying that November elections won by Suu Kyi's party were fraudulent. The election commission said the vote was fair. The reimposition of military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy has triggered unrelenting opposition.
At least 521 civilians have been killed in protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
Fighting has also flared between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in frontier regions. Refugees fleeing the turmoil are seeking safety in neighbouring countries. Thousands of protesters were out again on Wednesday in different parts of the country.
Residents in the main city of Yangon banged pots and pans and honked their car horns in a clamour of defiance as a news crew from CNN was shown around in what its correspondent said was a heavily armed convoy.
The Mizzima news portal reported a gun battle between security forces and civilians near the northwestern town of Kale. There was no word on casualties and Reuters could not verify the report.    -REUTERS


