Rangpur, BKSP post win

Bangladesh-Games-Football-Men'sRangpur district team and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) won their respective group B matches of the men's football of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games held on Wednesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's first match, Rangpur district team beat Cox's Bazar district team by 2-1 goals.

In the day's match, Ariful Islam and Alamgir scored one goal each for the winners' in the 86th and 90+3rd minutes respectively while Shawon netted the lone goal for the losers in the 48th minute of the match.

In the day's second match, BKSP defeated host Cumilla district football team by 5-2 goals.

In the day's proceeding, Robiul and Morshalin scored a brace each in the 33rd and 35th minutes and 75th and 87th minutes respectively for BKSP while Akash supported them with a lone goal in the 90+4th minute.

On the other hand, Shahjalal and Hanif scored one goal each for Cumilla in the 2nd and 6th minutes respectively.

A total of ten teams, eight district teams along with BKSP and Bangladesh Army, are taking part in the meet, jointly organized by Bangladesh Football Federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association.



Men's football teams (grouping):

Group A - Netrokona district, Bangladesh Army, Sylhet District, Pabna district and Khulna district.

Group B - Rangpur district, Cumilla district, Cox's Bazar district, Satkhira district and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan. -BSS











