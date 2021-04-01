Mymensingh go goal glut against Khulna

Bangladesh Games-Women's FootballMymensingh district football team shrugged off their previous match defeat as they bounced back to register an overwhelming 11-1 goals victory against Khulna district team in the women's football of Bangabandhu ninth Bangladesh Games held on Wednesday at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Poli Akter slammed hat-trick with four goals in the 42nd, 45th, 45+1st and 54th minutes and she was well supported by Aysha Akter who scored also a hat-trick with three goals in the second, 15th and 68th minutes while Priti and Smriti struck twice each in the 53rd and 72nd minutes and 69th and 85th minutes respectively for Mymensingh in the one-sided affairs.

Mukta Boiragi scored the consolation goal for Khulna in the 58th minute of the match.

In the day's another match held at the same venue, Rajshahi district team recorded their second successive victories defeating Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party by 6-1 goals.

In the proceeding, Sahina Akter scored hat-trick with three goals in the 52nd, 64th and 69th minutes while Srimoti Karnafuli, Soranti Bala and Adrita supported her with one goal apiece for Rajshahi in the sixth, 16th and 54th minutes respectively.

Thunu Marma scored the lone goal for Ansar in the 82nd minute of the match.

Earlier, Ansar defeated Mymensingh football team by 3-1 goals while Rajshahi football team crushed Khulna football team by 9-0 goals, both their respective opening matches.

A total of eight teams- seven district teams along with Ansar and VDP-split into two groups are taking part in the competition.



Women's Football team (grouping):

Group A - Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna and Ansar and VDP football teams

Group B - Magura, Faridpur, Brahmanbaria and Panchagarh football teams. -BSS









