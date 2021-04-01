Hasan Murad's five-for bolsters Chattogram's position

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad bagged 5-72 as Chattogram Division put them on top of Dhaka Metro in the Tier-2 game of Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, ground-2 in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

Murad's excellent bowling bowed Metro out for 267 in their first innings after they resumed the day on 132-3. That gave Chattogram a 135-run first innings lead as they declared their innings on 402-8.

Opener Zahiduzzaman was the highest scorer for Metro with 71 while Shamsur Rahman Shuvo made 68.

Fast bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana grabbed 2-74 to play a perfect foil to Hasan Murad. -BSS





