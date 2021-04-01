Rangpur sniffs victory after Mugdho's 12-for in NCL

Fast bowler Mukidul Islam Mugdho claimed 12 wickets, six each in two innings as Rangpur Division closed in on victory against defending champions Khulna Division in Tier-1 game of the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (BCB) at Rangpur Cricket Garden.

At the end of day three, Rangpur reached 17 for no loss, chasing a victory target of 117.

Mukidul Islam Mughdho who snapped up 6-64 in the first innings, again came up with fire to snare 6-67 in the second innings as Khulna was bowled out for 259, resuming the day three on 4-1 on Wednesday.

Mughdo's 12-wicket haul is the second best bowling figure for a fast bowler in the NCL, just behind Ruyel Mea's 13-wicket in a match.

Opener Amit Mojumdar was the highest scorer for Khulna with 89 off 166, hitting 14 fours while Ziaur Rahman hammered 64. Even though the duo put up a good performance, the other batsmen could not stand tall against a gem of fast bowling from Mugdho.

Mahmudul Hasan took 2-24 while Ariful Haque and Sohrawardi Shuvo picked up one wicket apiece for Rangpur to complement Mughdho's effort.

Before the bails were drawn, Nahid Javed was batting on 14 with Nobin Islam 1 for Rangpur.








