BCB announces teams for Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the name of four teams which will take part in the Bangabandhu ninth Bangladesh Games.

Four teams are named as Varendra North Zone, Chandrodip South Zone, Chattola East Zone and Jahangirabad Central Zone.

The cricket discipline of the Games will start today (Thursday) with Varendra North Zone taking on Chandrodip South Zone at Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) Barishal. The match begins at 9 am.

All of the matches of the Games, which be taken place in single venue in ARSS, will be a 50-over-affair. The cricket discipline will be a single-league basis tournament in which two finalists will be decided, based on the points. The final will be held on April 10, the day when the curtain of the Games will be closed.

The BCB informed SG white ball cricket balls will be used for the matches. The two teams that will not qualify for the final will depart Barishal on April 9 while the two finalists will leave Barishal on April 11, as per the decision taken by the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and the BCB.

Officials said the players of the four teams had already reached Barishal on March 30 after reporting at Mirpur Krira Palli on March 29. -BSS





