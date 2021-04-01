Video
Thursday, 1 April, 2021
Luster in all three departments can bring win, believes Soumya

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Bangladesh top order batsman Soumya Sarkar believes that Bangladesh can win in New Zealand but to convert an impossible into possible, they need to click in all three departments.
"It's possible to win here," Soumya seen to speak on a video message conveyed by BCB on Wednesday. "Our bowlers doing one day while batters in the other day".
"It could be easy for us if we could do better in all three departments- batting, bowling and fielding. We have one match to go in the series. If we can do well in batting, bowling and fielding together, I think, it's possible on our part to win," he expressed his hope.
Bangladesh were very ordinary in the middle in terms of fielding. Lots of catch misses, sloppiness and rough throwing cost the matches. They however, were little bit disciplined in the last match in Napier comparing to the previous actions. Soumya showed his satisfaction on the fielding of that match. He said, "Our fielding was good in the last match. There have few small mistakes, if we could solve those and grip the chances then we must win tomorrow".
Visitors lost a close match on Monday after target-drama. Match was stopped by the rain for the 2nd time after 18.5 overs when New Zealand were able to post 175 runs on the board losing five wickets.
Officials were compelled to go with D/L method and side screen in the ground displayed a 148-run target for guest, which to be achieved from 16 overs and Bangladesh started batting keeping that target in mind and after batting 1.3 overs, they posted 12 runs on the board when game stopped for an unknown reason and match referee Jeff Crowe seen to pen through the papers and informed the revised target is 171 from 16 overs, which once again altered and announced 170 is the actual target!
Soumya was asked if such wired incident had an impact behind the defeat. The southpaw had no straight answer. He said, "Our two openers started batting knowing a wrong target. After going to the wickets, umpires informed the new target and we had restarted from there".
The one-down batsman had been on fire in that match and scored 51 runs off 27 balls. He had penance for losing that match. "Boundary hit in the first delivery boosted up my confidence," he stated.
"I had an intension to take the team close to the win playing a good innings. It was a good day and the wickets was good to bat as well. It would be better if we could win the match," he ended.
Bangladesh will play the series closer today with a view to happy ending. The match will begin at 12:00pm(BST) at Eden Park in Auckland.





