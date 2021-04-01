Games to be inaugurated this evening



Receiving the torch of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games from Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP handing over it to shooter Sharmin Akter Ratna and boxer Jewel Ahmed Johnny. photo: Boa

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is arranging the ninth edition of the games from the 1st to 10th April with a view to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country and commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The venue will be open for the masses from 3:00 pm. The programme will proceed with a recitation from the holy Al Quran at 5:30 pm. Then, there will be visual presentation of the achievements in different sporting disciplines. The National Anthem of Bangladesh will be sung at 6:45 pm. The officials and athletes of the games will enter the arena at 6:52 pm and famed archer Ruman Shana will administer an oath of them.

At 7:08 pm, BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza will deliver an opening speech and the president of BOA and Chief of Army Staff (CAS) General Aziz Ahmed, SBP (BAR), BSP, BGBM, PBGM, BGBMS, psc, G will deliver the welcome speech. Later, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will make a short speech regarding the games.

AT 7:17 pm, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the ninth edition of Bangladesh Games through digital platform. At 7:22 pm, prominent golfer Siddikur Rahman and 2016 SA Games double gold medallist swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila will jointly ignite the torch placed at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The later part of the inauguration programme will continue with colourful stage show, mascot parade. Through stage show, audio visual presentations, fireworks, pyrotechnics and laser shows, BOA wants to amaze the sports lovers and mark a colourful opening of the mega event.

Before that on Wednesday, The torch of the games was ignited at Tungipara, the birth place of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The president of Bangladesh Olympic Association and the chief of Army General Aziz Ahmed ignited the torch. The torch was later brought in the capital city with a colourful motor rally.

It was carried by the country's 20 famed athletes on its way to Dhaka. On the premises of the BOA Building, Mr Reza received the torch from former booter Sheikh M Aslam and renowned cricketer Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu. BOA secretary general then handed over the torch to the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel.







