Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 9:57 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Guests eye consolidating win, hosts to shield unbowed record

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh will lock the horns with New Zealand in the last and ultimate clash of the three-match T20i series today at the Eden Park in Aukland. The match starts at 12:00pm (BST).
After whitewashing guests in ODIs, Blackcaps secured title of the T20i series with one match to go. They routed Bangladesh in the series starter by 66 runs and the following match by 28 runs. New Zealand, without top six players, are still favourite and optimistic to secure their unbeaten record at home against Bangladesh.
Mahmudullah and Co. conversely, are playing without three key players Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shakib withdrew his name to stay beside his expectant wife, Tamim hops after ODI series for personal business and Mushfiq has been missing the games for shoulder injury. They still can be hopeful for much needed win today after brilliant fightback of Soumya Sarkar and Naim Sheikh in Napier.
Bangladesh possibly will not alter the last playing eleven but if any it could be Liton Das, who is the most unsuccessful Bangladesh batsman in New Zealand this year. Nazmul Shanto can succeed him. Naim and Soumya got runs in both the previous T20i matches but the bat of Liton, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudllah didn't smile. Afif and Saifuddin showed confrontation in 1st game. So, the name of problem in Bangladesh is the batting failure of top order batsmen.
Spinner duo Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan did well in both the previous matches but still there have little chance of including Mehidy Miraz in place of Mahedi. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Saifuddin are the pacers trio for guests.
All Blackcaps top order batters are in form but the most devastating name could be Devon Conway, who is in his spring. Leggy Ish Sodhi is the name of dangerman with the ball.
The small boundary and flat batting paradise at Eden Park offers a lot of runs. Besides, weather forecast shows shower over Auckland. So, toss winning side must prefer to bat first.


« PreviousNext »

