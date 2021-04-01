Demoted teacher of DU Samia sues a foreigner

Samia Rahman, a teacher of Journalism Department at Dhaka University (DU), on Wednesday filed a case under the Digital Security Act against one Alex Martin who sent an e-mail from Chicago where he raised allegation of Samia's plagiarism.

DU authority conducted an inquiry into the allegations contained in the e-mail and demoted her from Associate Professor to Assistant Professor. Samia claimed that no e-mail was ever sent from Chicago Journal and there is no man named Alex Martin in the Chicago Journal. After recording the statement of the complainant, Samia, judge Mohammad As sams Jaglul Hossain of the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal fixed today (Thursday) for passing order.