CUET team to submit report on alternative alignment on Apr 3

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: An expert team from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) is expected to submit its report on the alternative alignment of Bakalia Accees Road of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) on April 3.

Chief Engineer of CDA Hasan Bin Shams said, "The CUET team formed by the CDA to survey on the alternate alignment of Bakalia Access Road has completed their works. The team is likely to submit the report to the CDA management on Saturday."

The CDA has taken an alternative step for construction of Bakalia Access Road avoiding the ten-storied building built on the alignment of the road. CDA has decided to avoid the high rise building constructed on the just alignment of the road.

The alignment of the access road will now be diverted to the side of the ten- storied building constructed by a retired army colonel.

In this connection, CDA has constituted a five-member committee headed by Architect Ashiq Imran. The committee has proposed the consultant to prepare a new design of the road avoiding the high-rise building.

Hasan said, "We have also proposed the consultant of the project to prepare a fresh design of the road avoiding the said building." the CDA had earlier constituted a five-member inquiry committee headed by Nurullah Nuri, Director of the Department of Environmrent (DOE), Chattogram, to investigate the construction of the high-rise building on the alignment of the road. The committee submitted the report on September 16 last year mentioning four proposals.

The investigation committee held both the owners of the high-rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road. The report mentioned that nine owners of the building have submitted a draft design of a building with fabricated and false information to the CDA authorisation committee for approval of the design. But the CDA officials callously overlooked the design and approved it. The report said, the CDA officials should verify the design properly. But they had neglected to check it thorougly.

Abdus Salam, former chairman of CDA, had approved a proposal to pay taka 10 crore in compensation to the building owner to expedite the works of the project. Following the approval of the building, the CDA is to pay additional amount of Tk 10 crore for the high-rise building built on the alignment of the road.

Hasan Bin Shams claimed that the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high-rise building.

He said the compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure will cost an amount of Tk 15 crore. "Presently, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high-rise building will save Tk 8 crore more," CDA chief engineer said.

Following the construction of the high-rise building, the progress of the 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide Bakalia Access Road has been obstructed. The ten- storied building had been constructed in 2010 just on the alignment of the 60 feet wide Bakalia Access Road.

But the the access road was marked in the 1995 Master Plan of the CDA. The road is being implemented under the supervision of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) at an estimated cost of Tk 206 crore. he road will connect Sirajuddowla Road with the Shah Amanat 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge through Bakalia. The construction was targeted to be completed by June 2019. Bakalia Access Road will ease traffic gridlock of the southeast region.





