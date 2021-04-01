JS session begins today

The 12th session of the 11th parliament may only have three sittings considering the deteriorating scenario of Covid-19 pandemic throughout the country and globally, sources in the parliament Secretariat said.

The 12th session of the 11th parliament begins at 11:00am today (Thursday) after a 57-day recess as the last session was prorogued on February 2, sources at Parliament Secretariat said on Wednesday. President Abdul Hamid summoned the 12th session of the 11th parliament on March 15 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

Health protocols will be maintained as the session will begin at 11:00am amid the corona pandemic situation and the journalists have been asked to collect the news from the Sangsad Bangladesh Television.

The last session was prorogued after only 12 sittings due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. A total of six bills were passed in the session.

According to the Constitution, the gap between the end of a session of Parliament and the first sitting of the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.

Like other sessions of the Covid-19 pandemic period, this session will run maintaining health safety guidelines. In this case, only MPs who were tested negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to attend the session.

A limited number of MPs required for fulfilling quorum in the House will be asked to attend the parliament session on a rotation basis, sources also said.

Parliament has already taken various steps to ensure hygiene in Building and its premises. After Covid-19 test, only a limited number of officials and staff members essential to carry out the parliament session will be allowed to come to the office when the parliament is in session.

Senior and unwell MPs will be discouraged from attending the session, said the sources.








