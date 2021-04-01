BAF holds command safety seminar



Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat (inset) virtually addressing the 44th Command Safety Seminar of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) at Falcon Hall, Dhaka Cantonment, on Wednesday. photo : ISPR

The BAF chief praised all BAF personnel for achieving significant 28,000 safe flying hours in the year 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic situation, said a press release on Wednesday. The year was full of events covering operational flying activities, conducting COVID-19 related helicopter operations both day and night and operational deployments to different locations including 'Missions related to COVID-19' for collecting medical equipment from China and South Korea, sending medical support to Maldives and Lebanon while bringing Bangladeshi citizens from United Kingdom (UK) and Maldives, he said. The Chief of Air Staff added that lessons learnt from past experiences are invaluable in developing a "Safety Culture".

Last year, BAF gathered invaluable experience in operating C-130B aircraft through Siberia and Alaska to Canada which was the first time for BAF to operate in that route, he said.

Saying collective approach is the key to safe flying, he urged all to be more vigilant while enhancing close supervision and strictly following the rules and procedures.

He emphasized on quality training for personnel of all levels to achieve high standards in aviation safety.

The BAF chief urged all to take necessary preparation for the upcoming "7th International Flight Safety Seminar" scheduled to be held from 18-20 October 2021 in Dhaka. BAF Base Bir Shreshtho Matiur Rahman was awarded with "Inter-Base Flight Safety Trophy" and 11 Squadron, BAF was awarded with "Inter-Squadron Khademul Bashar Flight Safety Trophy" for achieving the highest safe flying hours in the year 2020.

Senior BAF officers and Airmen from Air HQ, BAF Bashar and BAF Bangabandhu were present on the occasion.







The 44th Command Safety Seminar of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at Falcon Hall, Dhaka Cantonment with the virtual presence of Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat as the chief guest.The BAF chief praised all BAF personnel for achieving significant 28,000 safe flying hours in the year 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic situation, said a press release on Wednesday. The year was full of events covering operational flying activities, conducting COVID-19 related helicopter operations both day and night and operational deployments to different locations including 'Missions related to COVID-19' for collecting medical equipment from China and South Korea, sending medical support to Maldives and Lebanon while bringing Bangladeshi citizens from United Kingdom (UK) and Maldives, he said. The Chief of Air Staff added that lessons learnt from past experiences are invaluable in developing a "Safety Culture".Last year, BAF gathered invaluable experience in operating C-130B aircraft through Siberia and Alaska to Canada which was the first time for BAF to operate in that route, he said.Saying collective approach is the key to safe flying, he urged all to be more vigilant while enhancing close supervision and strictly following the rules and procedures.He emphasized on quality training for personnel of all levels to achieve high standards in aviation safety.The BAF chief urged all to take necessary preparation for the upcoming "7th International Flight Safety Seminar" scheduled to be held from 18-20 October 2021 in Dhaka. BAF Base Bir Shreshtho Matiur Rahman was awarded with "Inter-Base Flight Safety Trophy" and 11 Squadron, BAF was awarded with "Inter-Squadron Khademul Bashar Flight Safety Trophy" for achieving the highest safe flying hours in the year 2020.Senior BAF officers and Airmen from Air HQ, BAF Bashar and BAF Bangabandhu were present on the occasion.