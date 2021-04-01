Momen defends stand on UN resolution

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday justified Bangladesh's vote against an UN resolution seeking collection and preservation of evidence of war crimes committed by Sri Lanka's armed forces and the LTTE.

"Bangladesh has a foreign policy of supporting the neighbours and not supporting any country-specific or 'politically motivated' resolution," Momen said on Wednesday while he was asked why Bangladesh voted against the UN resolution when the country itself is a victim of genocide.

In a vote on March 23, the UN Human Rights Council was given a mandate to collect and preserve information and evidence of crimes related to Sri Lanka's civil war.

In the resolution brought by Britain on behalf of a group of countries, 22 countries voted in favour of the text, 11 opposed and 14 abstained, including Sri Lanka's neighbours, India and Nepal, and most Muslim majority countries.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and Uzbekistan voted against the motion.

"The LTTE was a force having trained army and naval ships, which means it was a war. Besides, Sri Lanka has done its own investigation. Many of the LTTE members have migrated abroad and are now making such demands of investigation," he added.

He was addressing a virtual press briefing on the D-8 Summit.

"The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) were a militant separatist group fighting for an independent homeland for Hindu Tamils in North-eastern Sri Lanka," Momen said.

The group was defeated in 2009. In May 2010, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the then president of Sri Lanka, appointed the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission (LLRC) to assess the decades old conflict.

Clarifying the Bangladesh's defence attaché's joining the Myanmar Armed Forces Day military parade in Naypyidaw on March 27, Momen said it was a routine programme and there was no harm for the Bangladesh defence attaché to join.

India, China, Pakistan, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Russian representatives also attended the occasion.

Momen said, "We are observing the situation [Myanmar]."

In oblique reference to the Western countries, Foreign Minister Momen said, "They did not do much when the Rohingya faced genocide in 2017 and before. Now, they are very vocal against the military. We have seen how genocide was committed during Suu Kyi's government."

He also said many of the Western countries' business with Myanmar have increased over the years, despite the fact that Myanmar is accused of genocide.











