Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 April, 2021, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country      
Home Back Page

Sri Lanka War Crimes

Momen defends stand on UN resolution

Published : Thursday, 1 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday justified Bangladesh's vote against an UN resolution seeking collection and preservation of evidence of war crimes committed by Sri Lanka's armed forces and the LTTE.
"Bangladesh has a foreign policy of supporting the neighbours and not supporting any country-specific or 'politically motivated' resolution," Momen said on Wednesday while he was asked why Bangladesh voted against the UN resolution when the country itself is a victim of genocide.
In a vote on March 23, the UN Human Rights Council was given a mandate to collect and preserve information and evidence of crimes related to Sri Lanka's civil war.
In the resolution brought by Britain on behalf of a group of countries, 22 countries voted in favour of the text, 11 opposed and 14 abstained, including Sri Lanka's neighbours, India and Nepal, and most Muslim majority countries.
Bangladesh, Pakistan and Uzbekistan voted against the motion.
"The LTTE was a force having trained army and naval ships, which means it was a war. Besides, Sri Lanka has done its own investigation. Many of the LTTE members have migrated abroad and are now making such demands of investigation," he added.
He was addressing a virtual press briefing on the D-8 Summit.
"The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) were a militant separatist group fighting for an independent homeland for Hindu Tamils in North-eastern Sri Lanka," Momen said.
The group was defeated in 2009. In May 2010, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the then president of Sri Lanka, appointed the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission (LLRC) to assess the decades old conflict.
Clarifying the Bangladesh's defence attaché's joining the Myanmar Armed Forces Day military parade in Naypyidaw on March 27, Momen said it was a routine programme and there was no harm for the Bangladesh defence attaché to join.
India, China, Pakistan, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Russian representatives also attended the occasion.
Momen said, "We are observing the situation [Myanmar]."
In oblique reference to the Western countries, Foreign Minister Momen said, "They did not do much when the Rohingya faced genocide in 2017 and before. Now, they are very vocal against the military. We have seen how genocide was committed during Suu Kyi's government."
He also said many of the Western countries' business with Myanmar have increased over the years, despite the fact that Myanmar is accused of genocide.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Demoted teacher of DU Samia sues a foreigner
CUET team to submit report on alternative alignment on Apr 3
JS session begins today
BAF holds command safety seminar
Momen defends stand on UN resolution
Book Fair to close by 6:30pm
Mirza Quader quits AL
BD to seek more investment from member states


Latest News
Japan business confidence rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown to all of the country
Spain see off Kosovo after diplomatic spat
UN envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
TCB raises soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre ahead of Ramadan
Maleque seeks further steps against transmission
Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more
Leaders Summit on Climate: Kerry due Apr 9 to invite PM Hasina
Railway to suspend sale of tickets from April 11
Most Read News
Quader Mirza announces resignation from AL
Bangladesh reports highest 52 deaths from COVID-19 in a day
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
Dhaka was my fate!
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Medical gown etiquette: For hospitals only!
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
'Ekushey Book Fair' duration curtailed
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft