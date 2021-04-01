Book Fair to close by 6:30pm



Visitors browsing books at a stall at Suhrawardy Udyan portion of the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021on Wednesday. photo : Observer

The authority reduced by two and half and a hours from the regular span. The fair will now be closed at 6:30 pm on both weekdays and weekends while it was 9 pm on the previous days.

On the other hand, the opening time will be the same as past days. The fair remains open for the visitors 3 pm on weekdays and 11 pm on weekends and holidays.

The month-long book fair began from March 18 though it generally takes place from the beginning of the February every year.

In a press release signed by Aparesh Kumar Banerjee, Director of Public Relations of Bangla Academy (Information Technology and Training Department), stated that due to the growing situation of Covid-19 in the country, the schedule of the fair has been changed from March 31.

Bangla Academy Director Jalal Ahmed told the Daily Observer that they reduced the time according to Prime Minister's instruction.

"Due to recent rise of Corona infection, we have reduced the fair timing according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instruction and the fair will be closed at 6:30 pm," said Jalal Ahmed.

"There is no possibility shutting down the fair in the middle of the fair," he added.

Few visitors gathered at the venue till March 29 due to tense situation of the country.

From the fourteenth day, the number of visitors is increasing.

After this massive gatherings, Bangla Academy expressed worry about the rise of Corona infection.

The sales representatives and the visitors think that if the fair is being closed at 6:30 pm, many publishers will be deprived of selling a good number of books and book lovers will be deprived of buying their favourite author's books.

Shafquat Alam Akhi, a masters student of Physics department of Eden Mohila College, expressed anger while he had to return in front of the Shuhrwardy Uddyan entrances, adjacent to TSC at around 6:20 pm.

"Closing the fair within short time contradicts with the freedom of book lovers and on their thoughts," Shafquat angrily said.

She said that the decision is hampering the readers' freedom.

"We had to leave the fair as soon as we entered the venue," said Tahmina Khan, a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, who came with her family.

Tahmina said, "I could buy only the books of Humayun Ahmed. I still have a long list of books to buy."

Md Mohiuddin, company correspondent of Somoy Prokashan, said that reducing time will hamper the sales in all the publishing houses.

He said that people do not want to go out from house at 3 pm because of the hot weather.

"Generally, they start coming from late afternoon. If the fair ends at 6:30 pm, many visitors will go back from the entrances. Other than this, people who come from afar will suffer most," Mohiuddin further added.

He opined that it will be okay if the fair remains open from 6 pm to 9 pm. "Our sales increase after 5pm. If the fair is closed at 6:30 pm, what shall we sell?, questioned an stall attendant of Shova Prakash.

People who come from near Dhaka will be deprived of entering the fair, let alone visiting the fair, browsing books and buying books, he added. Alamgir Oronnya, manager creative of Puthiniloy, said that the decision is autocratic because reducing duration will never protect people from the infection of coronavirus, rather due to short period, more people will gather at the same time.

Besides, most of the stall attendants said that the authority will close the fair at the time when visitors just start to come.

The publishers expressed worry about a possible slump in the sales as well.

Many publishing houses commented on the decision that it will be better to end the fair here, rather than the reduction of the span.

On the fourteenth consecutive day of the fair, ninety seven new titles were launched on Wednesday. A total of 1,698 works have arrived so far.





