Mirza Quader quits AL

Noakhali Basurhat Municipality Mayor and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza Wednesday announced his resignation from the ruling party.

In a Facebook Live Quader Mirza said: "I'm stepping down as a member of the Companiganj upazila Awami League."

The municipality mayor also said he would not take part in any election and be involved in the party's activities anymore.

"I do not want to be disputed anymore. So far I have been Mirza from Awami League. But I'm no longer Awami League's Mirza," he said.

However, Mirza also said, "If my followers remain involved in Awami League's activities, I will support them."

The municipality mayor has been involved with the Companiganj upazila Awami League for the past 27 years. -UNB







