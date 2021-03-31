Video
World leaders back pandemic treaty idea

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BRUSSELS, Mar 30: World leaders pushed Tuesday for a new international treaty to prepare for the next global pandemic -- and avoid the unseemly scramble for vaccines hampering the Covid-19 response.
Leaders from 25 countries, the European Union and the World Health Organization (WHO) sought to get the ground rules down in writing to streamline and speed up the reaction to future global outbreaks.
The treaty would aim to ensure that information, virus pathogens, technology to tackle the pandemic and products such as vaccines are shared swiftly and equitably among nations.
"The time to act is now. The world cannot afford to wait until the pandemic is over to start planning for the next one," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.
Without an      internationally-coordinated pandemic response plan, "we remain vulnerable", he warned.
The call came in a joint article published in international newspapers on Tuesday, penned by leaders from five continents.
The signatories included Germany's Angela Merkel, Britain's Boris Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's Moon Jae-in, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesia's Joko Widodo and Chile's Sebastian Pinera.
"Nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," the article said.
"We must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated fashion.
"We are, therefore, committed to ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for this and future pandemics."    -AFP



