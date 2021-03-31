Video
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:28 PM
Home Front Page

Matin Khasru shifted to ICU

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Abdul Matin Khasru, the new President-elect of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and also a lawmaker was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) after drastic fall in his sodium level
while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection.
Adv Md Mohin Miah, personal assistant to Abdul Matin Khasru said he was taken to the ICU on Monday night after his sodium level had come down.
However, he has no breathing or other problems. The medical board will take necessary decisions after examine him, he said.
Former law minister and presidium member of the Awami League was admitted to CMH on March 16 after he was tested positive for Covid-19.
Khasru was elected president of SCBA for 2021-2022 in an election held on March 10 and 11 but could not take over the charge yet.
He bagged 2,968 votes as Awami League-backed lawyers (White Panel) president candidate while his nearest rival Md Fazlur Rahman of the BNP backed (Blue Panel) got 2,132 votes.


