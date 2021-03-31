Video
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
Front Page

10,000 sued over Hefazat mayhem in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent 

Over 10,000 people have been sued in a dozen cases filed in connection with the violence carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam in the capital on Friday and during Sunday's dawn-to-dusk hartal enforced by the Islamist party in Dhaka, Narayanganj Brahmanbaria, and Sylhet.
In Dhaka, some 500-600 people were made accused in a case filed in connection with the clashes that took place in the capital's Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday, police said.
The case has been lodged with Paltan Police Station in the capital, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Bakar Siddique.  The OC said the case was filed on the night of March 26. Some 500-600 unknown people have been made accused, he added.
Our Narayanganj correspondent reported that Some 3,000 people have been sued in six cases filed in connection with the violence carried out during Sunday's Hefazat-called hartal      in Narayanganj.
Police filed five cases and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) lodged a case with Siddhirganj Police Station on Monday night.  Some 25/30 named and 400/500 unnamed people have been made accused in each case, Siddhirganj Police Station OC Moshiur Rahman confirmed it on Tuesday.
He said five cases were filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and one case was filed for obstructing police personnel to discharge their duties. A total of 136 people have been named in the cases who are members local Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat and BNP units, the OC said. "However, we are yet to make any arrest," the OC added.
Hartal supporters and law enforcers clashed in Signboard area of Narayanganj during hartal hours on Sunday. Some 18 vehicles were torched and many establishments damaged on Dhaka-Chattogram highway during the clashes.
Our Brahmanbaria correspondent adds: As many as 6,500 people have been accused of violence carried out under the banner of Hefazat-e-Islam over the past three days in Brahmanbaria town.
Police have so far arrested 14 suspects in three cases filed by them with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station on Saturday afternoon, said  Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Anisur Rahman.
"Two cases were filed over the attacks on the police superintendent's office and a police outpost under Sadar Model Police Station.
"There are about 4,000-5,000 unnamed accused in the cases," Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Shahjahan said.
"Another case was filed in connection with the arson attacks and vandalism of public and private offices in Brahmanbaria's Medda area, where 1,500 unidentified persons were accused," he added.
In Sylhet, at least 200 leaders and activists of Jamaat, Shibir, and Hefazat have been made accused in connection with the clashes in Sylhet during Sunday's hartal. Mostafizur Rahman, in-charge (SI) of Bandarbazar outpost in Kotwali, filed the case on Sunday night.
Police named 16 people as accused in the case, including five suspects previously arrested over the incident, and also accused 200 unnamed others,  said Sylhet Kotwali Model Police Station OC Abu Farhad Khan.
A total 14 Hefazat men - 10 in Brahmanbaria and four in Chittagong -died in the clashes with the law  enforcers since Friday.


