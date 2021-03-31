AL reshuffles duties of organizing secys at divn level

As per the direction of Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina, the responsibilities of the organizational secretaries at the divisional level have been rearranged.

It was informed in a press release signed by Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua on Tuesday.

From now on, Ahmed Hossain will be in charge in Sylhet division while BM Mozammel Haque in Khulna division, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan in Chattogram division, SM Kamal Hossain in Rajshahi division, Mirza Azam in Dhaka division, Advocate Afjal Hossain in Barishal division, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel in Mymensingh division and Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq in Rangpur division. -BSS









