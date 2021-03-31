14-day quarantine a must for travellers from Europe: CAAB

All passengers coming from the United Kingdom and other European countries will have to be in 14 days of complete mandatory institutional quarantine at government facilities or government approved hotels at their own expenses.

On completion of the quarantine period, Covid-19 PCR test will be carried out and the passenger will be released if the test result comes negative, according to the guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Authority

of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Tuesday.

The guidelines will be effective from midnight tonight (March 31) until further notice.

Besides, passengers originating from any other countries except Europe and UK shall strictly have to complete a 14 days home quarantine if no Covid-19 symptoms are found on-arrival, said the release.

However, if any Covid-19 symptoms are detected/observed, she/he shall have to complete mandatory 14 (fourteen) days institutional quarantine at government facilities or government-approved hotels at passenger's own expenses.

CAAB said irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccination, all passengers coming to Bangladesh must possess and show PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate during departure from origin and on arrival at the airport.

The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time, CAAB said.

The Health Service Division has published a list of 25 hotels to ensure mandatory quarantine for passengers coming from the UK and other European countries. These are Best Western Plus Maya (Nikunja), Omni Residency (Banani), Hotel Grace-21 (Nikunja), Hotel Afford Inn (Uttara), White Palace Hotel (Uttara), Marino Royal Hotel (Uttara), Memento Hotel (Uttara), Ascott The Residence (Baridhara), The Westin (Gulshan), Ascott Palace (Baridhara), Platinum Hotels by Sheltech (Banani), Hansa (Uttara), Long Beach suites (Gulshan), Hotel Lake Castle (Gulshan), Best Western Plus Maple Leaf (Uttara), Hotel Bengal Blueberry (Gulshan), Days Hotel (Baridhara), Monsoon Inn (Uttara), Hotel After Hours Residence (Banani), Golden Tulip (Banani), Hotel Tropical Daisy (Gulshan), Hotel Sweet Dream (Banani), Hotel La Vinci (Kawran Bazar), Amazon Lilly Lake View Residence (Banani) and Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden (Airport Road).





