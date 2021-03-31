Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Home Front Page

14-day quarantine a must for travellers from Europe: CAAB

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

All passengers coming from the United Kingdom and other European countries will have to be in 14 days of complete mandatory institutional quarantine at government facilities or government approved hotels at their own expenses.
On completion of the quarantine period, Covid-19 PCR test will be carried out and the passenger will be released if the test result comes negative, according to the guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Authority
of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Tuesday.
The guidelines will be effective from midnight tonight (March 31) until further notice.
Besides, passengers originating from any other countries except Europe and UK shall strictly have to complete a 14 days home quarantine if no Covid-19 symptoms are found on-arrival, said the release.
However, if any Covid-19 symptoms are detected/observed, she/he shall have to complete mandatory 14 (fourteen) days institutional quarantine at government facilities or government-approved hotels at passenger's own expenses.
CAAB said irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccination, all passengers coming to Bangladesh must possess and show PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate during departure from origin and on arrival at the airport.
The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time, CAAB said.
The Health Service Division has published a list of 25 hotels to ensure mandatory quarantine for passengers coming from the UK and other European countries.  These are Best Western Plus Maya (Nikunja), Omni Residency (Banani), Hotel Grace-21 (Nikunja), Hotel Afford Inn (Uttara), White Palace Hotel (Uttara), Marino Royal Hotel (Uttara), Memento Hotel (Uttara), Ascott The Residence (Baridhara), The Westin (Gulshan), Ascott Palace (Baridhara), Platinum Hotels by Sheltech (Banani), Hansa (Uttara), Long Beach suites (Gulshan), Hotel Lake Castle (Gulshan), Best Western Plus Maple Leaf (Uttara), Hotel Bengal Blueberry (Gulshan), Days Hotel (Baridhara), Monsoon Inn (Uttara), Hotel After Hours Residence (Banani), Golden Tulip (Banani), Hotel Tropical Daisy (Gulshan), Hotel Sweet Dream (Banani), Hotel La Vinci (Kawran Bazar), Amazon Lilly Lake View Residence (Banani) and Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden (Airport Road).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders back pandemic treaty idea
No step in sight to tackle Covid transmission: BNP
Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters launch ‘garbage strike’
Matin Khasru shifted to ICU
10,000 sued over Hefazat mayhem in four districts
Lives of SSC candidates in peril
AL reshuffles duties of organizing secys at divn level
14-day quarantine a must for travellers from Europe: CAAB


Latest News
Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine
Myanmar junta deepens violence with new air attacks in east
Rainforest destruction increased 12% In 2020: Study
Tk 5.5 lakh looted from trader's at gun point
4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw
Ex-State Minister Mufti Wakkas dies
PJSS military commander gunned down in Rangamati
US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes
Voting in 4 municipalities underway
Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro
Most Read News
Train to carry passengers at half capacity from Apr 1
Bangladesh sees 45 deaths, 5,042 cases from COVID-19
Hefazat violence in Narayanganj; 3,000 sued
Police-BNP clash leaves 50 injured in Naogaon
Virus-infected Abdul Matin Khasru at ICU
2 'drug traders' held with phensedyl in city
Bus, minibus fares hiked by 60% from Wednesday
Minor dies due to doctor's 'negligence' in Moulvibazar
BNP convenes emergency press conference
Notice for recruiting 54,305 teachers published at last
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft