Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:28 PM
Home Front Page

Uncertainty looms over  UP polls on Apr 11

EC to take final decision on Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Uncertainty looms over holding of 371 Union Parishad (UP) elections slated for April 11 in the first phase as the deadly novel coronavirus is infecting people across the country in increasing numbers.
However, the government has ask people to follow 18-point instructions to combat the Covid 19 pandemic in the country. The government's order will be applicable for 14 days. The government on Monday disclosed the order to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
After getting the circular, the Election Commission called an emergency meeting on Monday evening at the Nirbachan Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in the chair.
The Commission has decided at the meeting that they will sit on April 1 about taking the final decision on the elections which are scheduled after March 31.
"Already training programmes of election officials have been stopped after the issuance of the government instructions. Some 50 per cent officials of the EC will be present in the office due to the increasing trends of the viral infection.
About the matter, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker told journalists that the EC is yet to take any decision whether the first phase UP polls will be postponed or not.
"We will sit at a full Commission meeting on April 1 to take      the final decision on the matter," he added.
Meeting sources said the emergency meeting was suddenly called after getting the government instructions. The EC will also take a decision on the scheduled Laxmipur-2 by-polls slated for April 11.
EC officials said 73 Chairmen candidates of the 371 UPs have been elected uncontested as they were lone candidates. All the elected candidates were nominated by the ruling Awami League.
Meanwhile, on March 3, the EC declared polls schedules of 371 union parishad polls on April 11 in 19 districts in the first phase where the Commission will use EVMs in 30 UPs polls. The Commission has a plan to hold over 4,000 UPs polls in six or seven phases across the country.
There are around 4,500 union councils -- the lowest tier of the local government -- in the country. The last elections to more than 4,000 Union Parishad were held in six phases from March to June in 2016.
The candidates are now allowed to use party nominations and symbols in the local government elections. The term of a union council consisting of a chairman and members representing the wards is five years from the date of the first meeting.


