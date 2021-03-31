Big fishes out of the net of law

Five years have elapsed since a special judge court of Dhaka convicted former lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi for three years in a graft case but the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is yet to be disposed of.

The case is now stuck in the HC Division as the graft body did not move any initiative before the HC for holding hearing.

Similarly, an appeal filed by ACC against the HC verdict that acquitted AL leader and former disaster management and relief minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya from a graft has been pending before the Appellate Division since 2018.

A HC bench canceled his 13-year conviction in the graft case on October 8 in 2018.

A Special Judge's Court sentenced Maya to 13 years in jail and also fined him Tk5 crore for the wealth accumulated on February 14 in 2008. Like them, many of the appeals and revision cases have been pending for a long time with the Appellate Division and the HC filed during the rule of the military-backed caretaker regime.

As of 30 December 2020, as many as 2053 cases had been pending with the HC and 422 cases with the Appellate Division, according to a data of the ACC.

Apart from those, the appeals of 325 cases have also been lying postponed due to stay order of the HC, according to the ACC data.

Of those, some graft cases have also been pending for long due to delay in the appeal hearing with the apex court.

ACC counsel Khurshid Alam Khan told the daily Observer that they would soon move the HC for holding hearing of the appeals and revisions of the people convicted of corruption.

After five years of the apex court order that directed the HC to hold a fresh hearing on Haji Salim's appeal, the ACC moved a plea for fixing a date for rehearing on November 10.

On March 9, the HC upheld a special judge court verdict that sentenced Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim to 10 years in jail and fined him Tk 10 lakh on charge of amassing illegal wealth.

The Supreme Court sources said only eight appeals, including that of Haji Salim, out of 27 have been disposed of by the HC in around six years after the apex court reversed acquittals of the accused in corruption cases filed during the rule of the military-backed caretaker regime.

Between January 2014 and June 2015, the Appellate Division scrapped the HC acquittals of 35 people, mostly politicians and their family members and ordered the HC to expeditiously hold re-hearings of their appeals against convictions handed down by the lower courts.

Among them, former AL Relief and Disaster Management Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and former BNP lawmaker Monjurul Ahsan Munshi were acquitted by the HC on rehearing of their appeals.

Former BNP lawmaker Hafiz Ibrahim's three-year imprisonment was upheld by the HC on rehearing his appeal and he has already served his jail sentence.

Advocate Manzill Murshid, President of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh told this correspondent that increasing in corruption case related bench is needed for quick disposal of the graft cases.

If the state can ensure conviction in graft cases, corrupt people will take lesson from this, he also said.





