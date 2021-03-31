Video
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:28 PM
latest Obaidul Quader receives C-19 vaccine       4 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw      
Home Front Page

60pc hike in bus fare

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

In order to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, a 60 per cent hike in bus fare and all the public transport would run with 50 per cent less passengers than capacity, is going to take effect from today, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said it on Tuesday.
"Sixty per cent fare hike is to compensate bus owners for carrying 50 per cent less passengers than capacity. The order will remain in force for the next two weeks. If the situation is normal, the earlier far
will be reinstated," he added.
Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said these while addressing a press briefing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
The transport minister asked the public transport owners to be strict in keeping half of the seats vacant, ensuring cent percent mask-wearing and using hand sanitizer in compliance with the health rules for containing the spread of Covid -19.
At the same time, he appealed to the people of all level of life to abide by the 18-point directives of the government as the second wave of coronavirus has already started.
Quader emphasised on managing half the manpower in all offices and factories except emergency services and adhering to hygiene rules in places of worship and limiting public gatherings in the wake of the resurge in pandemic.
From now on, he also instructed the AL and all its associate bodies across the country, including the capital, not to carry out any party activities outdoor.
A special committee formed to set public transport fare on Monday proposed a 60 per cent hike in bus fare, hours after the government directed all public transport to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity and maintain health safety guidelines.


