Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:27 PM
Home Front Page

Sewage Treatment Plant

CDA, CWASA at loggerheads over 163 acres of land

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 30: Chattogram WASA and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) are now at loggerheads over the occupation of 163 acres of land in Halishahar area.
The government had acquired the land in 1963 for sewage plant of Chattogram WASA in Halishahar.
Since then, there was no step for construction of a sewerage plant by Chattogram WASA.
Presently, Chattogram WASA has taken up the plant for which 11 international tenders have been submitted. Those are now under evaluation process.
Within the next few months, the contractors for construction of sewage plant will be appointed.
In the meantime, the CDA had constructed a road just in the middle of the WASA-acquired land in Halishahar area.
The CDA management is trying to expand the road more than the existing size. But CWASA is asking the CDA to build the road at the boundary limit of the land instead of the middle of the land.
This dispute has been delaying the process of sewage plant of CWASA.     Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of CWASA, told the Daily Observer, "We are going to solve the problem in a meeting with the CDA management."
"I hope we shall meet on April 1 and I am extremely hopeful that the dispute will be resolved in the meeeting,' the MD said.
"After the solution of the problem, we shall go ahead with our project," Fazlullah said.
A total of eleven international tenders have been submitted for the much expected sewage treatment plant of CWASA. Of them, six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms have been submitted for package-1; three Chinese for package-2 and two Chinese firms for Package-3.
Project Director Ariful Islam told the Daily Observer that the evaluation of those tenders has been continuing. He hoped that the evaluation would be completed by the next two months.
After finalisation of evaluation, the firms will be appointed for the project, he said.
 The project is now going to be implemented after a long 61 years of its inception.
The construction works of the plant is expected to begin in June this year, Ariful Islam said.
According to CWASA sources, the appointment of the contractor will be furnished by May while the signing of the agreement will be held on June.
With the signing of the agreement, the construction work of the plant will begin, CWASA sources said.
On Novemver 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.


