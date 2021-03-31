45 die of C-19 for 2nd consecutive day, 5,042 more infected



Patients with a range of complications related to Covid-19 getting admitted to various city hospitals as the country is experiencing a Covid surge. The photo was taken from Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Forty-five people died of Covid-19 in the country for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).With the 45, the total number of deaths has now reached 8,994 and the death rate stands at 1.48 percent.As many as 5,042 more cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 605,937, the release added.The current positivity rate is 18.94 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.05 per cent.The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so farstands at 1.48 per cent.Besides, 2,162 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 540,180 with a 89.15 per cent recovery.A total of 26,620 samples were tested at 224 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,643,645 samples have been tested in the country so far.Among the 45 deceased, 28 were men and 17 were women. Of them, 37 died in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi, Khulna and one in Sylhet divisions. The all died at hospitals.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,774 of the total deceased were men and 2,220 were women.The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,806,000 lives and infected as many as 128,341,000 people across the world till Tuesday, according to worldometer.As many as 103,549,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019, and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.