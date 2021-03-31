Govt imposes new restrictions to stem C-19 transmission

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the government on Monday imposed a set of new restrictions.

The restrictions will be effective for the next two weeks.

A gazette notification was issued in this regard. The notification signed by the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus with 18 directives will be effective immediately.

In the notification, it was said that:

All types of public gatherings (social/political/religious/other) should be restricted. All public gatherings are prohibited in areas with high rate of infections. Public gatherings on the occasion of any social event including marriage/birthday should be discouraged.

Ensure proper hygiene rules in all religious places of worship including mosques.

Public gatherings should be restricted in tourism/entertainment centres/cinema halls/theatres and all kinds of fairs should be discouraged.

Public transport cannot carry passengers more than 50 per cent of its carrying capacity and must comply with hygiene rules.

Inter-district communication should be restricted in high risk areas of infection, should be closed if necessary.

Passengers arriving from abroad must ensure institutional quarantine (at the hotel with own expense) for up to 14 days.

It is necessary to make arrangements for selling daily necessities in an open/unoccupied area in compliance with hygiene rules; Pharmacies must ensure proper hygiene rules.

Ensure proper hygiene rules including wearing of face masks in healthcare institutions.

Both the buyers and the sellers, in the shopping malls must ensure proper hygiene rules.

All educational institutions (pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary educational institutions, universities) and coaching centres will remain closed.

Unnecessary wandering and gathering must be stopped. Going out of home after 10pm without any emergency will be controlled.

If one has to go out they will have to maintain all kinds of hygiene rules including wearing a mask. Legal action will be taken if the face mask is not worn or hygiene rules are violated.

Isolation of a person with Covid-19 symptoms should be ensured. Others who come into close contact with a person infected with Covid-19 must also ensure quarantine.

All government-private offices except organisations engaged in emergency services, establishments and factories should be managed by 50 per cent manpower. Pregnant/Sick/Officers/Employees aged above 55 should stay at home and take measures to work from home.

Meetings, seminars, trainings, workshops should be arranged online as much as possible.

Proper hygiene rules must be ensured in any type of public examination that has to be attended in person.

Hotels and restaurants must be barred anyone from entering if capacity reaches more than 50 per cent.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask and ensure compliance with other hygiene rules at the workplace.







