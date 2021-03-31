Video
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021, 12:27 PM
Islamic scholars demand arrest of Hefazat's Mamun for destruction

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country's Islamic scholars have demanded arrest and exemplary punishments of Hefazat-e-Islam leaders including Mamunul Haque and others who are involved in recent destruction and destroying public establishments in Brahmanbaria and other places across the country.
Giving ultimatum for the arrest and punishments, Jatiya Olama Mashayekh Oikyajote, an alliance of Islamic scholars, threatened the government for pressing countrywide hartal on April 4 this year, if the administration fails to arrest them before the deadline.
The ultimatum was given on Monday at a human chain organized in front of Jatiya Press Club. Chief of the alliance Maolana Ismail Hossain gave the announcement of the programme while its member secretary Maolana Md Solaiman presided over the event.
Ismail Hossain claimed that BNP and Jamaat-e-Islamiare instigating Hefazat e Islam in creating anarchy in the country while the government is busy in celebrating the golden jubilee of the country's independence.



