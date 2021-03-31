Video
Teenager stabbed to death by teen gang in Old Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

A teenager was killed and two others were injured in an attack by rival teen gang in Old Dhaka's Sutrapur area on Monday night. The incident happened at Mill Barrack Lalkuthi area of Sutrapur.
The deceased was identified as Ananto, 17. The injured -- Saju.and Sohel - are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Sattar, one of the friends of the deceased, said a local teen gang equipped with arms attacked Ananto and Saju in Farajganj Ghat area around 11:00pm.  The gang members stabbed the duo indiscriminately.
Critically injured Saju.and Ananto were rushed to DMCH where Ananto succumbed to his injuries.
Couple of days ago, Ananta and his friends had an altercation with a teen gang, active in the area, that is given patronage by two alleged criminals, said injured Saju.
As Ananta and his friends went to the spot, the gang attacked them and a chase, counter-chase ensued. At one stage, the gang members stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving them injured, he told reporters at DMCH.
They were rushed to DMCH were doctors declared Ananta dead, said Abdul Khan, a sub-inspector of DMCH police outpost.
Abdur Rahman, a sub-inspector at Sutrapur Police Station, said they have so far arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the incident.


