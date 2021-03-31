Video
Home City News

Shab-e-Barat observed

Published : Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The holy Shab-e-Barat, a night of fortune and forgiveness, was observed with due religious enthusiasm and devotion across the country on Monday night.
Country's Muslim devotees offered special prayers, recited from the Holy Quran seeking divine blessings of Allah for long life, peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.
Most devotees passed the night offering prayers following the guidelines.
However, due to the government's instruction to follow health protocols amid a growing number of coronavirus cases and an alarming uptrend in the daily infection rate, the number of devotees at the mosques was very few.
The Muslims belief Shab-e-Barat is the night when Allah arranges the affairs of the following year. On the night, Allah writes the destinies of all the creations and decides the fate of all human beings fixing their 'rizq' (livelihood) for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.
Country's public and private televisions and radio stations aired special programmes while the newspapers published articles highlighting the significance of the night.
Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.
In separate messages, they urged the Muslim devotees to observe the holy Shab-e-Barat maintaining health guidelines as the infection rate of Covid-19 is on rising trend.
The devotees across the country visited graves of their family members and offered special prayers for their eternal peace. Many people are also visited mazars and shrines all over the country.
Many families prepared traditional foods like handmade rice-bread, beef and halua (a kind of desert made usually from semolina, carrot, chickpea or papaya) both at rural and urban areas across the country on the occasion and distributed among the neighbours and the poor.
Some of the devotees have already offered fasting on Monday while a good number will observe fasting on Wednesday (tomorrow).
.


