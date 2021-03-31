Ctg Civil surgeon tests positive for C-19

CHATTOGAM, Mar 30: Civil surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi has tested positive for Covid-19, said senior consultant of Chattogram General Hospital Dr Md Abdur Rob.

"Dr Rabbi gave his sample for test on Monday and the report came positive at night. He will say in a 14-day home quarantine," he said.

Dr Rob said Dr Fazle Rabbi received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on February 7.

The country's coronavirus caseload swelled to 600,895 on Monday after the health authorities recorded 5,181 new cases in 24 hours until the morning. -UNB







